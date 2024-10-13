Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FTLS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

