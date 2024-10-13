Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $719,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after buying an additional 285,698 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.