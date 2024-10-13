Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

