Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 16,266 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 217.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

