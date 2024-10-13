Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 27,846 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

