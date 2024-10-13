Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 8,432 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

USRT stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

