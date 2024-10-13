Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $166.64 million and $17.61 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,206,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,206,250 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,209,793.016 with 6,749,955,209,793.016 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002704 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,662,504.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

