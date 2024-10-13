Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

IR stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

