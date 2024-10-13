Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

