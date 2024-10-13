Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of BA opened at $151.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.26 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

