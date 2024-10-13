Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

CRM stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

