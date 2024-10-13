Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.