Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,975 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
