Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $275.75 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $275.75 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,901.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.46 or 0.00511046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00238762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00071173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 57,769,785,000 with 57,740,391,700.25071 in circulation. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00478172 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,303,615.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

