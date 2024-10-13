Short Interest in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Grows By 24.0%

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ USSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend
About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
