Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Decreases By 56.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 10.9 %

WMLLF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

