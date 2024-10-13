Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Rises By 100.0%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.