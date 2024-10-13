Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Decreases By 53.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vicinity Motor Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,577. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Motor
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.