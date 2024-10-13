Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Decreases By 53.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,577. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

