Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Decreases By 27.0%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Versus Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 8,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,983. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

