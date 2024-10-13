Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 69.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

