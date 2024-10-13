Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 45.4%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTStarcom Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 1,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

