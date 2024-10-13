Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Rises By 132.4%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GDL stock remained flat at $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.