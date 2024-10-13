Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Expands By 166.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

