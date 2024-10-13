Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Expands By 166.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.29.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
