Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Decreases By 38.8%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,563,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 10,721,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
