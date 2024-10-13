Short Interest in Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Expands By 86.1%

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Synthomer stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

