Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 73.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 14,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

