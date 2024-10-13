Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rises By 22.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.7 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SNVVF stock remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Friday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

