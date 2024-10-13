Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rises By 22.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.7 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SNVVF stock remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Friday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.
About STEP Energy Services
