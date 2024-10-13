Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Declines By 62.0%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Down 14.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,450. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About SOL Global Investments
