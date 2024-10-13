Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 33.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NAD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 585,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,805. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

