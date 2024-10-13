Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Rises By 114.4%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

JPI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.