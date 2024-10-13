Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Rises By 114.4%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance
JPI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
