Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Rises By 194.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NYMTN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 20,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

