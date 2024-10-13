Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Declines By 33.3%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 2.4 %

NPAB stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

