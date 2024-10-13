Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Decreases By 18.6%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 887,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Myers Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

