Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 19.3%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,633. The company has a market cap of $173.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.23. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. RPOA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Maiden by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

