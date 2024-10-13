Short Interest in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Rises By 186.4%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iLearningEngines Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of iLearningEngines stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

