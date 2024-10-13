Short Interest in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Rises By 186.4%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iLearningEngines Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of iLearningEngines stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.
