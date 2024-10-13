Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 266.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.