Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 266.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About iAnthus Capital
