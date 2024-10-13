Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases By 70.5%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.3 %

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.74. 340,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,617. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $824,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.