Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Expands By 48.1%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.9 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Forvia has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Get Forvia alerts:

Forvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.