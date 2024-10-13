Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Expands By 48.1%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.9 days.
Forvia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Forvia has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.16.
Forvia Company Profile
