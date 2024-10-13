Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 25.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SDVY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,714. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

