Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Rises By 143.4%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

