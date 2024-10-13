Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Rises By 147.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 50.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.