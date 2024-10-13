Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Rises By 147.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DVLU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
