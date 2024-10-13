Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 245.7%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 245.7% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

