Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Increases By 119.4%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of EUDAW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 7,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

