Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 131.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.
