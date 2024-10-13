Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 131.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

