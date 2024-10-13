Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 150.7%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the September 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $389.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day moving average of $285.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $390.53.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 690.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

