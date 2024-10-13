Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Expands By 71.4%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY remained flat at $22.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. China Gas has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

