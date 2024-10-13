Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Decreases By 58.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 1,546,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
