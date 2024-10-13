Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Drops By 68.4%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 14,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.