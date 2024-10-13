Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Decreases By 20.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

CKHGY traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 7,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $91.60.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

