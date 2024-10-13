Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Drops By 47.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,732,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 10,891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,555. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

